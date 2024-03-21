Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GS traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $412.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.25. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

