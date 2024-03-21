Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $450.68 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $450.68 million and $19.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00081748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,110,917,736 coins and its circulating supply is 848,053,342 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

