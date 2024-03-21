Morgan Stanley Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

FIVE traded down $30.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day moving average is $184.56. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

