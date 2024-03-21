Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Director Timothy James Walker Sells 2,000 Shares

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) Director Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$10,620.00.

Timothy James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Timothy James Walker sold 2,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRT.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.38. 7,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

