Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Myer Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 599.65.
Myer Company Profile
