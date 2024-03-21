N.V. Stellantis Acquires 750,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.