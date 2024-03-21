Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,035,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,816 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 16,341,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 12,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 518,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,331,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 417,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

