National Bankshares Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.56.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

About Power Co. of Canada

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.04. 6,404,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.19. The firm has a market cap of C$24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.30.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

