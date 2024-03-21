National Bankshares Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.56.
View Our Latest Analysis on Power Co. of Canada
Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.