Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.00. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Natura &Co Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

