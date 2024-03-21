Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.4 %
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.81.
Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile
