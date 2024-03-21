NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBT Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806 over the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.