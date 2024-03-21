NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

VYX stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

