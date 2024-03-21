Needham & Company LLC Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.49.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.