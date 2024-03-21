Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Director Buys C$363,000.00 in Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) Director Rahim Suleman bought 60,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.47. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

