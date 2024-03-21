Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $705.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $634.36 and last traded at $629.91. 602,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,690,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $627.69.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

