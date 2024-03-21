Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $608.00 and last traded at $613.59. Approximately 641,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,776,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.39.

Specifically, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.67.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

