Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Neurogene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGNE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

NGNE opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

