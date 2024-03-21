Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurogene in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Neurogene Price Performance

NGNE opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $46.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

