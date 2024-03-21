NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NXRT stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $800.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,723,000 after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.