NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,015,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,111.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NextNav Stock Up 19.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.07.

Get NextNav alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.