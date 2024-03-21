NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.03. NextNav shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 442,950 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert Lantz sold 8,776 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $37,122.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,433 shares in the company, valued at $382,531.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $622.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

