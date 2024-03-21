NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $253.73

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $253.73 and last traded at $253.44, with a volume of 64438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

