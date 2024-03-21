Nicholas Kirk Dove Purchases 5,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Heritage Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.