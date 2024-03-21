Nicholas Kirk Dove Purchases 5,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Heritage Global Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.