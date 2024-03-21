Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 2.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 21,635,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 89,203,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

