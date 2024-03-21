NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

NL Industries stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.69 million, a P/E ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

