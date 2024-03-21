NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.24. NN has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NN by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NN by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NN by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

