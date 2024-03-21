Noble Financial Raises Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target to $12.00

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Noble Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 1.4 %

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.46 million, a PE ratio of 128.29 and a beta of 0.77. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

