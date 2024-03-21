Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $258.38. 743,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,444. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

