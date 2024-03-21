Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $283.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $283.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,272. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

