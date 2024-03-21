Northland Power Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.