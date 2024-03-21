Northland Power Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Northland Power Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
Northland Power Company Profile
