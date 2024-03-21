Norwood Financial Corp Acquires 655 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.21. 11,621,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,404,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

