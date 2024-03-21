Norwood Financial Corp Has $148,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.66. 208,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,197. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

