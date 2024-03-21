Norwood Financial Corp Has $181,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 695,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,713. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.