Norwood Financial Corp Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norwood Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.71. 1,191,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

