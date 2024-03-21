Norwood Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Celanese by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.58. 274,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $167.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

