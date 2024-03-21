Norwood Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 174,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $13,449,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,652.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $13,449,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares in the company, valued at $166,833,652.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

