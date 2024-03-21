Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $194.30, with a volume of 40500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.02. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

