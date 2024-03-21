Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.36 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,499. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.