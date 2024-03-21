Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.73

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

