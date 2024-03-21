NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.92. 1,610,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.71.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Profile



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

