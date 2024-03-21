Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.88 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $965.10 million and $48.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.70 or 0.05275184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00082141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003892 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

