OceanaGold Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OGC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.63. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

