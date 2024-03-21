Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) CEO George Magrath Buys 25,000 Shares

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) CEO George Magrath acquired 25,000 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,528. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

