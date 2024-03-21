Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 180,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,921. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

