Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Posts Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.42.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

