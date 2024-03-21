ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

ON stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.85. 4,876,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

