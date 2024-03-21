ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of ON24 worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ON24 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ON24 by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ONTF stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.47.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $128,401.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,434,472.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $57,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $128,401.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,501,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,434,472.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,295 shares of company stock worth $1,004,525. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

