OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 3,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

