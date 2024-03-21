OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $941,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHC stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

