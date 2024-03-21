OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lithia Motors by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.50. 11,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,740. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

